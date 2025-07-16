Our Favorite Celebrity WAGS

The world of the WAGS (aka Wives and Girlfriends of professional athletes) is a tight-knit community that is constantly documented via the likes of Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. However, there is plenty of #BlackGirlMagic running through the world of the WAGS, and it includes some of our faves. And with Ciara and Russell Wilson playing matchmaker, (they’ve paired Normani and DK Metcalf, Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell) we love to see these celebrity women entering their soft era.

Ciara & Russell Wilson

Source: Michael Mooney / Getty

When it comes to showing the true definition of Black love both inside and outside the world of sports, few couples can match the energy of Ciara and Russell Wilson. The R&B singer and the NFL Star’s love story has been so admired by many that fans were asking for the exact prayer that Ciara said to God when she was seeking her true love.

Fast forward to the present, and the happy couple has a house full of beautiful children and continues to show what a healthy relationship looks like.

Normani & DK Metcalf

Taking a page out of the book of many who came before her, Normani kept her relationship with NFL star DK Metcalf largely under wraps for several months before finally confirming their relationship via Instagram in July 2023.

Less than 2 years later, in March 2025, the couple officially announced their engagement. In a 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, Normani shared that Metcalf was “definitely an answered prayer.”

Kash Doll & Za’Darius Smith

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rapper/actress Kash Doll proved that you can find love after heartbreak, as she and NFL star Za’Darius Smith popped out together back in March, and confirmed that they were an official item. In the months since, the two have made multiple public appearances together including the 2025 BET Awards.

Coco Jones

R&B star and actress Coco Jones is riding high these days, as both her career and her personal life are totally in sync. In a surprise move for fans, in July 2025, she and boyfriend of two years, NFL star Donovan Mitchell, announced that they were engaged via a joint post on social media. Jones has been very protective of the pair’s relationship prior to the engagement and provided very minimal details about who she was dating.

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson

The newest WAG couple on the block recently sent fans into a tailspin, as Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson officially set the rumors to rest and made their relationship Instagram official courtesy of a series of photos and video. While the details of their relationship are scarce at the moment, we expect it will only be a matter of time before fans are shipping them as their new favorite celebrity couple.

Our Favorite Celebrity WAGS was originally published on hellobeautiful.com