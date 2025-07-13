Teyana Taylor Gushes On How Aaron Pierre ‘Handles’ Her ‘Like A Cup Of Tea’

Teyana Taylor is always open to talking about her boo, Aaron Pierre, and now she’s letting us know exactly how he handles her.

In a teaser for an upcoming interview with Complex Music, the singer and actress revealed that her lion King is “very gentle” and that his support of her new music was all the help she needed.

“It felt good to have someone be as passionate and as serious as you are,” Taylor said. “When you work on something, you have a whole team that’s supported, but nobody ever gonna see it the way you see it. Sometimes, you might get so passionate, they’re looking at you like, ‘chill out’ but to have a person that’s right there like ‘yup! mhmmm”, to have someone on your side fully hear you and don’t think your visions are crazy, don’t think that what you see or what you feel is crazy…”

She continued,

“I’m really big on how you handle me, and I feel like you got to handle me like a cup of tea. How would you walk with a cup of tea versus how you would walk with a bottle of water? You walk with a bottle of water, you’re like, shaking the water, you throwing it up and down. With a cup of tea you walk slower. You’re more calm, you’re more delicate. And even when you sip it, what happens if you sip the tea too, too fast? You’re going to burn your tongue. I am a cup of tea.”

Snap, snap, snap. Heard you, Teyana!

“I feel like he handles me as such, you know, he’s very, very gentle. It allows me to feel warm and to feel safe and not be in survival mode,” she said in closing.

Our girl has been basking in that pride rock loving since going public with Pierre during this year’s Oscars after parties and has released visuals starring her new man for two tracks from her upcoming project, Escape Room. The latest, “Bed of Roses” features the two sharing some sweet, intimate moments on..welll..a bed of roses, and the internet has not been able to handle all the heat. The teaser brought celebs like Winnie Harlow, Monica and Audra Day to the comments to gush over the hot couple.

The cute visuals also feature a spoken intro from actress Issa Rae who seems to be telling the story of how Teyana and Aaron came to fall for one another unexpectedly. May that type of surprise find us all!

It’s unclear when the two may have started getting cozy, but it’s obvious that they’re both really into what they’re building together. Not only did Tey throw him a surprise birthday dinner with both of their families and friends, she also brought him along to the BET Awards where she had her daughters, Junie and Rue Rose, by her side as well. Definitely seems like more than a summer fling and we’re certainly here for it.

The post Teyana Taylor Gushes On How Aaron Pierre ‘Handles’ Her ‘Like A Cup Of Tea’ appeared first on Bossip.

Teyana Taylor Gushes On How Aaron Pierre ‘Handles’ Her ‘Like A Cup Of Tea’ was originally published on bossip.com