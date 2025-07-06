Ciara’s Fly Girl Adidas Look Is In The New ASOS Drop—Here’s How To Get It

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

This weekend, Ciara served a fresh take on retro fly-girl fashion – and we’re obsessed. In a look that channeled early 2000s urban streetwear with a modern twist, the “Goodies” singer arrived at the Adidas Originals x ASOS runway show in London, reminding us exactly who she is. A fashion icon.

Dressed in a dusty pink Adidas tracksuit and heels, CiCi proved that when it comes to sporty style with a feminine edge, she is in a league of her own.

The best part about her look is it’s straight from the new Adidas Originals x ASOS collection. That means you don’t have to scroll Pinterest or pray to the resale gawds to recreate the look. You can actually shop it.

So let’s get into all the details from Ciara’s recent Adidas fashion moment. And, more importantly, how you can snag the look for yourself.

Adidas Originals x ASOS Collection: We Are Obsessed With Ciara’s Fly Girl Style

Ciara’s look was the definition of sporty chic done right. She wore an oversized light pink Adidas tracksuit featuring the brand’s signature white three-stripe detailing. The fit was roomy and relaxed, but styled to perfection. She kept the vibe polished by adding pointed pink stilettos – and it worked flawlessly.

Adding glamour to the overall lewk, Ci Ci styled her hair in voluminous, lion-like curls with a middle part. The curls framed her face, serving both drama and softness.

Ciara topped off the look with oversized clear glasses, stacked gold bangles, and icy rings – fly girl must-haves. Real fashion girlies know – it’s all about the details.

Adidas Originals x ASOS Collection: Let’s Get Into The Details

Ciara was one of several sporty and sophisticated attendees at the July 3 event hosted by Adidas Originals and British fashion retailer ASOS. The brands transformed a London city street into a high-energy runway, featuring diverse, size-inclusive models, vibrant streetwear, and nostalgic touches.

The collection, titled “Collection 01,” was all about remixing the classic. I

Think oversized blazers paired with capri leggings, tailored knit sets, and fresh takes on the three-stripe tracksuit in crochet, graphic prints, and rich new colors like burgundy and butter yellow. The vibe was bold, unapologetic, and made for the girl who wants to be comfy without sacrificing style.

Adidas is giving the sporty chic girlies everything to slay. Whether you’re headed to the airport, a party, or brunch, there’s something in the new collection for everyone. (And this includes Ci Ci’s pink fit).

The Adidas Originals x ASOS Collection 01 officially drops July 15. With prices ranging from $30 to $300 and sizes from XS to XXXL, the pieces are inclusive, stylish, and wearable straight off the runway.

