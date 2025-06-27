Method Man Flexes His Muscles At Concert, Sends Lady Fans Into A Frenzy

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Method Man sent the internet into a frenzy on June 26, when the rapper appeared on the Love B. Scott Instagram page lifting his shirt for a crowd of rowdy fans. The hip-hop icon was performing onstage for a recent stop on the “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour” when he flashed a glimpse of his perfectly sculpted body for the crowd, sending the audience crazy.

Ladies on social media were hot and bothered too, as they couldn’t get enough of seeing the rapper’s impeccable abs and pecs in the short but sweltering clip.

“I’ve already rewatched this at least 69 times!” Dr. Catrise Austin-Veneer penned in the comments section.

Another user mentioned that the 54-year-old rapper was “always the fiiione one” out of his Wu-Tang entourage.

A third fan simply penned, “Daaaamn!”

Here’s a look at Method Man’s sizzling workout routine.

While Method Man may be admired by fans for his chiseled physique, fitness holds a much deeper meaning for the Grammy-winning rapper. In a 2020 interview with Men’s Health, Clifford Smith—his real name—revealed that his commitment to working out began as a way to combat a severe bout of insomnia. What started as a health necessity has since evolved into a disciplined daily routine that he’s maintained ever since.

His typical workout begins with a warm-up of wide-grip pull-ups and close-grip chin-ups, followed by an intense strength-training session that includes deadlifts, bent-over rows, seated cable rows, straight-arm pulldowns, weighted neck extensions, and core-focused exercises like ab rollouts and cable crunches. For Method Man, fitness isn’t just about looks—it’s about mental clarity, consistency, and overall well-being.

“My goal is to get to a point where I can take my shirt off in any setting, basically be the Rock without the tattoos and the movie accolades,” the Hempstead native told the outlet at the time.

Well, mission accomplished, Mr. Man!

Method Man’s dedication to health and fitness has fueled a creative resurgence, giving him the energy to dive into a wave of new music and film projects as of late. In May, he starred alongside Kyra Sedgwick in Bad Shabbos, a Tribeca award-winning comedy that marked a major leading role for the rapper-turned-actor.

Just a month later, he dropped a new track titled “Ricky Bobby” with Rome Streetz and Conductor Williams, proof that Method Man is still at the top of his game, both in the studio and on screen.

