Jermaine Dupri Spotlights ATL Strip Club Culture With “Magic City” Docuseries

Jermaine Dupri, renowned Atlanta producer and cultural icon, is set to unveil Magic City: An American Fantasy, a five-part docuseries premiering August 15 on Starz. The project dives deep into Atlanta’s strip club scene, painting it as a fundamental, though often misunderstood, part of the city’s identity.

Dupri argues that strip clubs in Atlanta are not just places of entertainment, but crucial spaces for music, business, and community. “People don’t want to look at it as a cultural thing for some reason,” he said, comparing the way LA’s street style is celebrated as culture. “Atlanta’s culture includes our strip clubs, but it gets left out because people see it as risque.”

Central to the series is Magic City, the legendary club where artists, entertainers, and business leaders regularly convene. “We go on the day shift, night shift, to have meetings, kick it, or even celebrate. It’s the spot that’s there for all things,” Dupri emphasized.

Music, unsurprisingly, is a key focus. Atlanta’s strip clubs have long been sites where DJs break new records, giving songs a path to radio and national prominence. As Dupri put it, “The strip club still breaks records. You might hear music in Magic City before it hits the radio. It’s a testing ground, just like mixtapes used to be.”

Backing the story, Dupri curated a star-studded, Atlanta-only soundtrack. The lead single, “Turn Around,” features T.I., 2 Chainz, and Young Dro. “Even though people assume I’ve worked with them before, this is my first time collaborating with them,” he revealed. Other contributors include Ludacris, Big Boi, and Killer Mike. “I wanted to make sure this was an album that only included artists from Atlanta—this city deserves that.”

While the docuseries promises tasteful storytelling, Dupri notes it won’t shy away from the realities of strip club life. Starz embraced the concept, branding the series as honest, adult entertainment.

For Dupri, Magic City: An American Fantasy is “a love letter” to Atlanta culture. With exclusive access, homegrown music, and a clear message—Atlanta’s strip club culture is a powerful, enduring force—it is sure to spark conversation when it streams this August.

Jermaine Dupri Spotlights ATL Strip Club Culture With “Magic City” Docuseries was originally published on hotspotatl.com