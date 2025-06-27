Ciara Becomes The First African American Woman To Cover Rolling Stone Africa – And It’s Bigger Than Fashion

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Ciara is in her icon bag again – and the whole world is watching.

On June 26, the singer, dancer, entrepreneur, and fashion slayer made history as the first African-American woman to grace the cover of Rolling Stone Africa. But while the images alone are striking, this moment is bigger than just beauty.

As Rolling Stone Africa wrote on social media, “This is more than just a cover, it’s a cultural communion. A tribute. A bridge. A celebration of Afro-descendant brilliance.”

And Ciara knows what this moment means. She said to the magazine: “I feel so honored and proud to be having this moment. Africa is one of my favorite places on Earth! I’m obsessed with the people, culture, and dance in Africa, and I’m hoping to make the people of Africa proud.”

Ciara Covers Rolling Stone Africa, Telling Global Fans About Her Music And Perspective On Music

This Rolling Stone Africa cover arrives at the perfect time for Ciara—a moment where style and substance are aligned. Her upcoming album, CiCi is a reflection of that energy.

“You can expect to have the best time of your life while jammin’ out to the ‘CiCi’ album,” she teased. “Be prepared to go on a music rollercoaster of good vibes!”

And while fans have long referred to her as “CiCi,” she’s clear that it’s more than just a stage persona—it’s a symbol of connection.

“CiCi is my nickname. I don’t call it an alter ego,” she said. “There’s been something so special about when my fans call me CiCi. It’s very personal and endearing. That’s why I want to celebrate the journey and the relationship I’ve had with fans over the course of my career.”

Every Look Eats – Ciara Marked The Historic Rolling Stone Africa Shoot With Lewks That Slay

The “How We Roll” singer did not play when it came to her historic editorial shoot. Each of her looks ate, showing off her style versatility, gorgeous curves, and striking beauty.

One cover look we loved featured Ciara in a body-hugging black gown with statement cutouts, tan fringe trimming across the chest and sleeves, and regal gold hardware embellishments.

Her hair is pulled back in boho curls, letting her glowing skin shine. And the picture gave supermodel vibes.

Another look we loved seemed both ancestral and Afro-futuristic. Ciara posed in a metallic crochet mini, voluminous natural-textured hair, and bronze makeup.

There had to be a fan in the photo shoot while this picture was being taken. Because Ci Ci looks fierce and her flowing hair stole the show.

As Rolling Stone Africa eloquently put it, “This is more than history in the making, it’s history reclaiming its narrative.”

Ciara’s cover moment isn’t just hers—it’s ours. It’s for every Black girl who’s ever loved to dance, dreamed of world stages, or felt the magic of their roots across oceans.

“This is for the culture. For the women.” Read Ciara’s full feature article.

Ciara Becomes The First African American Woman To Cover Rolling Stone Africa – And It’s Bigger Than Fashion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com