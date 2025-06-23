Jay-Z & Beyoncé Bless The Stage Together, Hov Sends Shots At Kanye

Kevin Mazur

Beyoncé fans at Paris’ Stade de France got more than they bargained for during the final night of her three-date Cowboy Carter Tour stop, a surprise appearance by none other than Jay-Z.

The June 22nd show marked the first time The Carters shared the stage in concert since 2018’s Global Citizen Festival, Mandela 100 in Johannesburg. The crowd went crazy when Hov joined his wife for their 2003 hit “Crazy in Love,” which originally topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks and remains a cornerstone of Beyoncé’s setlist.

While the song is a tour staple, Jay-Z’s verse has been notably absent until now. In the City of Love, fans witnessed a rare live reunion of the duo on one of their signature tracks. The surprises didn’t stop there. Jay-Z stuck around for a sultry rendition of “Drunk in Love,” uniquely remixed with elements of “Partition,” making it the first and only time that medley has appeared on the Cowboy Carter Tour

The show reached a fever pitch when Jay launched into his solo hit “N*ggas in Paris,” electrifying the stadium. The track, originally recorded with Ye for their 2011 “Watch the Throne” album, felt especially fitting for the occasion. While Jay was performing, he seemed to take a little jab at Mr. West. The 2011 song is a big hit from his album Watch the Throne with West, and usually includes the line, “Just might let you meet Ye.” The Roc Nation mogul changed the lyrics and said, “Just might let you meet Bey,” talking about his wife of 17 years, and left out West’s name.

The reunion not only celebrated the couple’s shared musical legacy, but also reignited excitement about their collaborative potential. For the City of Love, this wasn’t just a concert, it was a moment, one that fans had waited more than six years to witness live again.

