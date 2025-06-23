Listen Live
Iran Fires Missiles at U.S. Bases in Iraq and Qatar After Airstrikes

The attacks have increased tensions in the region, following a weekend of military action between the two countries.

Published on June 23, 2025

Iran launched missiles at U.S. military bases in Iraq and Qatar on Monday in response to recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

Qatar officials said missiles were fired at Al Udeid Air Base but were safely intercepted. No injuries were reported, and the country says its airspace is now safe.

Iran’s government confirmed the attack on state TV, calling it a response to U.S. aggression. Officials said the number of missiles matched the number of bombs the U.S. dropped on Iran’s nuclear facilities, possibly signaling Iran doesn’t want further escalation.

Iran also said it chose the base in Qatar because it’s not near a major city.

In Iraq, an official said the Ain al-Assad base was also hit, but it’s unclear if there were any injuries or damage.

The attacks have increased tensions in the region, following a weekend of military action between the two countries.

was originally published on wbt.com

