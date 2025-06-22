Source: Radio One Atlanta / Radio One Digital



✕

Yung L.A., a pioneer of Atlanta’s futuristic sound, brought nostalgia and resilience to the stage at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2025. Backstage with Moran Tha Man, the rapper opened up about his renewed success and the cultural resurgence of his signature style.

RELATED: “I’m So ATL” Young Dro Celebrates Sobriety and Atlanta Pride at Birthday Bash 2025

RELATED: Everything You Missed During #BirthdayBashATL Weekend 2025!

“This is growth for me,” he shared. “If I had stopped believing in myself, none of this would’ve been possible.” L.A.’s excitement was palpable as he reflected on his second chance at music and his gratitude for the fans who rediscovered his hits. “Good music is good music,” he said. “People are letting fun into their lives again, and they’re turning up to my tracks like it’s 2009 all over.”

For Yung L.A., the performance was not just about revisiting past glories but also about celebrating his perseverance. Positioned closer to the headliner slot than in previous years, he noted this milestone as a personal triumph. “Just being here is a blessing,” he added.

Offering advice to aspiring artists, L.A. emphasized the importance of persistence. “Keep going, believe in yourself—even if you slip. Success is in the bounce back.”

Fans left Birthday Bash knowing one thing for certain—Yung L.A.’s futuristic sound is here to stay.

“The Futuristic Sound is Back!” Yung L.A. Reflects at Birthday Bash 2025 | #BirthdayBashATL was originally published on hotspotatl.com