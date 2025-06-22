Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion Looks TF Good On Love Island USA

Megan Thee Stallion Looks Good On Love Island USA

See what happens when the official Hot Girl Coach enters the villa - aah!

Megan Thee Stallion took her turn on Love Island USA with a surprise cameo fans can’t get enpugh of. The official Hot Girl Coach traveled to Fiji with the show, bringing the heat, the hype, and – of course – the bikinis.

Fans gagged when Megan strutted into the villa on episode 15. She slayed in her Hot Girl Summer swim line, showing that she looks TF good and stays in her bag.

Making her swim line island-certified, contestants on the show also rocked her collection. Spoiler Alert: The ladies looked fab.

Megan The Stallion Makes Love Island USA ‘Hot Girl Certified’

When the Houston native popped up on screen, it was a moment. Megan was there to serve the girls, judge a dance challenge, and show off her glow. She shouted out the girls, had a little fun (of course), and showed TV cameras why she continues to be that girl.

“I’m finna shake the table,” Megan joked on Instagram about the show. “Love Island is not ready for this type of bombshell.”

Dressed in a curve-hugging, ultra-glam look from her line, Megan was giving bawdy-ody-ody. The gold swimsuit – fitted, fierce, and fashion-forward – served up everything we love about Meg: confident, sexy, and designed with real curves in mind.

We were just as excited about the swimwear moment as the show’s new drama.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Love Island crossover wasn’t just a guest spot. It was a brand power move – and we are here for it. Love Island airs on Peacock and Bravo.

