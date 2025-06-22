Jay-Z Calls Beyoncé His Favorite Artist In A Sweet Interview at Fanatics Fest NYC

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay-Z couldn’t help but compliment his wife Beyoncé at the inaugural Fanatics Fest in New York City on June 20, and we were here for it.

Dressed in his signature New York drip – Timbs, relaxed fit jeans, and a navy tee repping his “Reja Blue” label, Hov made his rounds through the convention Fanatics space. The “Hard Knock Life” rapper interacted with fans, signed vinyls, and did interviews in a way we haven’t seen him do recently.

And that’s the moment that had everyone talking. Jay Z stopped to talk with a young boy journalist. Keep scrolling for the details of the adorable interview.

Jay Z Says Beyonce Is ‘Amazing,’ And An ‘Incredible Songwriter’ And ‘Performer’

The budding media star asked Jay-Z a simple but loaded question: “Who’s your favorite artist you’ve ever worked with?”

No pressure, right (on Jay Z or the tween reporter)?

Jay responded, “Beyoncé.” The journalist followed up by asking why. Hov added that “she is the best,” “she is amazing,” and an “incredible performer.”

Cue the collective swoon.

With his answer, Jay-Z not only melted hearts, but reminded us all how proud he continues to be of his wife’s legacy. Beyoncé, currently lighting up stages and serving looks on her “Cowboy Carter” tour, continues dominating music, fashion, and culture.

Jay Z’s Right About Beyoncé – Sis Is Not Playing With Her ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’

On June 19, during her Paris tour stop, she made headlines by bringing out Miley Cyrus for a surprise duet, sending fans into a frenzy and adding yet another viral moment to her growing list.

From the U.S. to London, Paris, and beyond, Beyoncé is raising the bar at every stop. Whether she’s bringing her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi onstage, showing out in custom couture looks, or pulling out surprise guests no one sees coming, the Bey Hive leader creates experiences. Her shows are part concert, part cultural reset.

No wonder Jay-Z proudly named her his favorite.

Jay-Z Calls Beyoncé His Favorite Artist In A Sweet Interview at Fanatics Fest NYC was originally published on hellobeautiful.com