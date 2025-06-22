“It’s Culture, Music, Family:” Offset Shines at Birthday Bash 2025 | #BirthdayBashATL

Source: Radio One Atlanta / Radio One Digital



Offset brought energy and authenticity to the stage at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2025, delivering a performance that celebrated Atlanta’s rich hip-hop legacy. Speaking backstage with Fly Guy DC, the rapper expressed his deep connection to the city and how performing at the iconic event felt like coming full circle.

“This is where it all started,” Offset shared. “Being back here, touching my people—it’s the best feeling ever.” He reflected on the significance of being on the State Farm Arena stage, emphasizing its role in his success.

A highlight of Offset’s set was the surprise appearance of fellow Atlanta rapper Gunna. “I had to do something special for the town,” Offset explained. The duo, collaborating on new music, electrified the crowd with their synergy.

Offset also discussed his recent collaboration with JID, which has sparked debates online about the best verse. “We created a masterpiece,” he said. “It doesn’t sound like anything out there right now.”

Describing Birthday Bash in three words—culture, music, family—Offset summed up the event’s heart and Atlanta’s collective spirit. His performance was a testament to his growth, gratitude, and unwavering dedication to representing his city on the biggest stage.

