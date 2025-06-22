“It’s Always a Blessing To Come Home & Do It For Us” Gunna Reflects at Birthday Bash 2025 | #BirthdayBashATL

Source: Radio One Atlanta / Radio One Digital



Gunna made a triumphant return to Atlanta at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2025, where he delivered a performance that resonated deeply with the city’s hip-hop heart. Fresh off his electrifying set, the rapper joined Fly Guy DC backstage to reflect on the experience and his path forward.

“It’s always a blessing to come home and do it for us,” Gunna said, emphasizing his connection to Atlanta. He extended gratitude to Offset for orchestrating the opportunity, saying, “Shout out Set for putting it together and bringing me back to bless the city.”

On the music front, Gunna shared updates about his creative process and upcoming album, declaring it a “masterpiece” in progress. With his latest single, Won’t Stop, already making waves, fans can expect more from the rapper soon, though he’s keeping release dates under wraps.

For aspiring artists, Gunna offered heartfelt advice, urging them to “embrace the struggle” and use challenges as opportunities for growth. “Everything happens for a reason,” he affirmed, highlighting the importance of persistence and learning from obstacles.

Ending the night on a high note, Gunna left fans inspired by his success and his unyielding commitment to representing Atlanta’s culture.

