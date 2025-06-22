Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

Gunna at Birthday Bash 2025

“It’s Always a Blessing To Come Home & Do It For Us” Gunna Reflects at Birthday Bash 2025 | #BirthdayBashATL

Published on June 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Gunna - Birthday Bash 2025
Source: Radio One Atlanta / Radio One Digital



Gunna made a triumphant return to Atlanta at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2025, where he delivered a performance that resonated deeply with the city’s hip-hop heart. Fresh off his electrifying set, the rapper joined Fly Guy DC backstage to reflect on the experience and his path forward.

RELATED: “It’s Culture, Music, Family:” Offset Shines at Birthday Bash 2025
RELATED: Everything You Missed During #BirthdayBashATL Weekend 2025!

“It’s always a blessing to come home and do it for us,” Gunna said, emphasizing his connection to Atlanta. He extended gratitude to Offset for orchestrating the opportunity, saying, “Shout out Set for putting it together and bringing me back to bless the city.”

On the music front, Gunna shared updates about his creative process and upcoming album, declaring it a “masterpiece” in progress. With his latest single, Won’t Stop, already making waves, fans can expect more from the rapper soon, though he’s keeping release dates under wraps.

For aspiring artists, Gunna offered heartfelt advice, urging them to “embrace the struggle” and use challenges as opportunities for growth. “Everything happens for a reason,” he affirmed, highlighting the importance of persistence and learning from obstacles.

Ending the night on a high note, Gunna left fans inspired by his success and his unyielding commitment to representing Atlanta’s culture.

SEE ALSO

“It’s Always a Blessing To Come Home & Do It For Us” Gunna Reflects at Birthday Bash 2025 | #BirthdayBashATL  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close