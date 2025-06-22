Desktop banner image
Entertainment

Bankroll Ni Shines at Birthday Bash 2025

“I’m Finna Show Up!” Bankroll Ni Owns the Stage at Birthday Bash 2025 | #BirthdayBashATL

Bankroll Ni lights up Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025, showcasing her talent, Atlanta pride, and inspiring advice for artists.

Published on June 22, 2025

Bankroll Ni and At Birthday Bash 2025
Source: Radio One Atlanta / Radio One Digital


Bankroll Ni, one of Atlanta’s rising stars, lit up Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2025 with her energy, pride, and undeniable talent. Speaking backstage with Moran Tha Man, the rapper shared her excitement about performing in her hometown at such a major event.

“It feels amazing. This my city, and I’m finna show up!” Ni declared, showcasing her deep connection to Atlanta. Known for her viral tracks, she reflected on her unexpected rise to fame. “It was always a dream. I knew it would happen, just didn’t know when,” she said, beaming with gratitude for the overwhelming reception her music has received.

Bankroll Ni’s performance highlighted her confidence and representation for women in Atlanta’s music scene. When asked to pass on advice to aspiring artists, she shared, “Stay consistent. Keep working hard. Somebody’s always listening.” Her passionate determination resonated as a beacon for up-and-coming talent.

Proudly “so ATL,” Ni weighed in on local debates, from Cascade over Golden Glide to Magic City over Blue Flame, showing her unwavering pride in Atlanta’s culture.

With her talent, enthusiasm, and commitment, Bankroll Ni proved why she’s one of the hottest artists in Atlanta, leaving audiences eager for the next chapter in her career.

“I’m Finna Show Up!” Bankroll Ni Owns the Stage at Birthday Bash 2025 | #BirthdayBashATL  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

