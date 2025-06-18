Tubi Teams Up With Uninterrupted For Naomi Osaka’s ‘The Second Set’ Doc

Source: Courtesy / Tubi

Tubi has announced a new partnership with Uninterrupted for the upcoming sports documentary The Second Set, chronicling tennis icon Naomi Osaka’s inspiring return to the court following the birth of her daughter. Read more about the documentary inside.

The Second Set will premiere exclusively on Tubi in August 2025. The film offers an intimate and emotional portrait of the four-time Grand Slam champion navigating motherhood and professional competition.

Osaka’s production company, Hana Kuma, is producing alongside Nike. The Second Set is directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Kat Jayme (The Grizzlie Truth, Finding Big Country). The project marks the first installment in a multi-year, multi-program distribution deal between Tubi and Fulwell 73’s Uninterrupted, the athlete-driven media company founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

“This film is special to me because I’ve learned so much about life through Shai and she brings me so much joy,” Osaka shared. Described as a heartfelt love letter to her daughter, The Second Set promises to spotlight the emotional depth behind Osaka’s comeback. It shines a light on the resilience and transformation that accompanies both athletic ambition and first time motherhood.

Tubi’s SVP of Content Acquisitions and Partnerships, Sam Harowitz, emphasized the platform’s dedication to storytelling at the intersection of sports and culture. “By partnering with Nike and Uninterrupted, pioneers in athlete-driven storytelling, we’re proud to bring game-changing programming like The Second Set with Naomi Osaka to our audience,” Harowitz said.

Carter echoed the sentiment, calling Osaka “a once-in-a-generation voice—thoughtful, fearless, and authentic.” He praised the collaboration with Nike and highlighted the project as the beginning of a broader storytelling effort. “We’re just getting started,” said Carter, promising more culture-shaping stories to come.

The Second Set showcases Osaka’s physical journey back to tennis, and it also dives into the emotional, mental, and maternal facets of her life. With producers including James, Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron, the documentary brings heavyweight talent both in front of and behind the scenes.

For Osaka, who took a break from competition in 2023 to focus on her mental health and motherhood, The Second Set represents more than a comeback. It’s a testament to growth, purpose, and a love that now motivates every swing of her racquet.

Get excited! The Second Set is headed to Tubi in August.

Tubi Teams Up With Uninterrupted For Naomi Osaka’s ‘The Second Set’ Doc was originally published on globalgrind.com