Crown Royal Marquis Is The Brand’s Latest Expression & We’ve Tried It Out

Canadian whisky is a popular spirits category that has its fair share of fans all over the world, and Crown Royal is nearly ubiquitous here in the States. Crown Royal Marquis, a new expression from the famed whisky brand, is slowly rolling out in select locales, and CASSIUS had the honor of trying it out.

Back in May, I had the privilege of experiencing Crown Royal’s new Marquis expression, which takes its classic Canadian whisky and finishes the liquid in Caribbean casks that previously held rum. This style of finishing is growing as brands are looking to build upon their existing expressions.

Before we get into the tasting experience, allow me to share what I’ve learned in my brief time with the brand and the Marquis collection of cocktails. First, we should explain that rum, unlike whisky and bourbon, is made from sugar versus grain. Some rums in the Caribbean are crafted from molasses, and the terroir of the region impacts aging, flavor, and other factors. It isn’t known which rum brand barrel Crown Royal employed for its finishing, but it is very noticeable on the nose.

Marquis was launched last month in Georgia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., and at select military bases, making this a coveted expression among Crown Royal fans. I shared with some colleagues regarding my experience with Marquis and was met with requisite envy.

On behalf of the brand, I attended the Souled Out Dates Three Year Anniversary, which was sponsored by Crown Royal Marquis. The well-attended day party was hosted at the outdoor venue, The Bullpen DC, and boasted near or around 3,000 guests, along with local sports stars who joined the partygoers. Sounds were provided by a rotating panel of DJs, including DJ Showcase and DJ PeeWee.

The bartenders at Bullpen employed Marquis in cocktails, including a frozen version of the Marquis Moment that was perfect for the warm temperature of the day. I also took a moment to sample the whisky on its own, and I was grabbed by familiar rum flavors, which complemented Crown Royal’s delightful baking spice notes.

As some might know who read this space, my column aims to educate others and myself about the history and creation of cocktails.

Last month, the USBG (United States Bartender Guild) Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO event brought together several dozen bartenders, industry professionals, and more to Atlanta in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood. World Class is billed as one of the leading bartending competitions in the States while providing spaces for education and training with the assistance of the Diageo Bar Academy.

Until this trip, I was unaware of the World Class event, now in its 13th year, or the United States Bar Guild. However, the spirit of the event was on full display at the Top 10 Dinner sponsored by Crown Royal Marquis at Unknown, which featured 10 of the finalists for World Class. What was brilliant to see in real time was the support and sense of community among the bartenders, and for curious outsiders like me, the competitors couldn’t have been more inviting.

The Top 10 Dinner also featured Caribbean-inspired cuisine paired with cocktails made with Marquis. Here again, I tasted the whisky neat next to some of Crown Royal’s other offerings. A neighboring afterparty was amazingly festive, and plenty of Marquis was poured before the night ended far too soon.

I only had enough time to attend one day of World Class, and Diageo pulled out all the stops by featuring other brands from its vast portfolio in dazzling activations hosted by knowledgeable brand ambassadors and bartenders who graciously talked shop to anyone who asked. Again, the familial aspect of the event was striking to see, as I’m not privy to how service workers, especially in the bar industry, show solidarity. I also had sort of a foreshadowing experience. More on that in a moment.

My visit ended on a high note at the Crown Royal Marquis Atlanta Launch event, held at Cam Kirk Studios in Atlanta, for a taste of nightlife, a key component of the Marquis concept and became an evening out that transformed from typical to truly unforgettable The venue was packed with revelers who all worked their way to the bar for Crown Royal Marquis cocktails and premium eats from American Deli. Early in the evening, DJ Unruley and local DJ collective Player 99 (Champagne, Cleo, and Thrice Groove) had the party jumping with tunes, and it was certainly wall-to-wall inside the venue.

Joe Kay of Soulection closed out the night and delivered a thumping set that must have summoned the storms in the region, but it couldn’t dampen anyone’s spirits after all the Marquis that was poured. I spoke to several attendees to ask them what they thought of the cocktails, and, without hyperbole, everyone gave high marks to the Marquis Moment.

Upon returning home to Washington, I learned that the winner of this year’s USBG World Class was Nic Wallace, becoming the 2025 U.S. Bartender of the Year. Wallace, a native of Darien, Ga., stood out to me after I saw him at one of the bar stations at USBG demonstrating his ability.

Harkening back to what I said earlier, Wallace, impeccably dressed and coifed, was not unlike watching an artist or musician at work, and his cool confidence was just as evident as his skills with the mixing tin. If I were a gambling man, I would’ve bet the house on him after what I saw. His cocktail creations for World Class, Soul Of The South, and All Glowed Up helped propel him against some of the nation’s best.

Now a 10-year veteran of World Class, Wallace endured the three-day, five-part competition against 29 of his peers and will go on and represent the United States at the Global Finals in Toronto this fall.

“This was my chance to represent Georgia—Atlanta, specifically—as the only competitor from the state. I had to show up and bring the South home a championship,” Nic Wallace shared in a statement. “I want to show people that no matter how much you want something, no matter how long it takes—you can get it.”

Away from the festive nature of parties and competitions, I can share my further thoughts on the whisky as I continue to figure out the best ways to enjoy the spirit. I’m no Nic Wallace, not yet anyway, but as summer bears down upon us, I can see how Crown Royal Marquis will bring balance to fruit-forward cocktails, or as a replacement in classics that call for whiskey. Also, considering my Caribbean roots, Marquis speaks to me in ways that other whiskies cannot.

My thanks are eternal to Crown Royal for giving me plenty of Marquis moments of my own.

