Nick Cannon’s Twins Reveal The Dad Behind The Headlines

Despite headlines about his unconventional fatherhood and recent eyebrow-raising moves—like insuring his testicles for $10 million—Nick Cannon received heartfelt praise from the ones who’ve known him the longest: his firstborns, Moroccan and Monroe. Check out their loving tributes inside.

The 14-year-old twins he shares with Mariah Carey took to Instagram on Father’s Day to show love to their dad, revealing a side of Cannon that rarely gets the spotlight. While the media often focuses on the Wild ‘N Out star’s growing number of kids—12 in total with six different women—Moroccan and Monroe painted a far more tender portrait of their father.

“Happy Father’s Day pops. I love you so much dad,” Moroccan wrote in a touching caption alongside a carousel of throwback photos. “You’ve always been there for me and helped me with whatever problem I’m dealing with at any time and any place. Thank you for raising me to be the dude I am today.”

His twin sister Monroe chimed in with a sweet message of her own, writing “Happy Father’s Day Daddy” and posting a fun selfie of the two making goofy faces together, soundtracked by Tupac’s “Keep Ya Head Up.” She called him “the best dad in the whole world.”

The photos Moroccan shared painted a pretty picture of a hands-on dad—playing with kites, goofing off with filters, dressing in matching leather jackets, and FaceTiming from the car. Even in snapshots spanning more than a decade, Cannon’s connection to his children was undeniable. Notably, none of the shared images included their mother, though Cannon and Carey have maintained a positive co-parenting relationship since their divorce in 2016.

These tributes arrive amid public scrutiny following comments from Alyssa Scott—mother of Cannon’s youngest child Halo—suggesting he hadn’t seen their daughter in a month. That controversy, coupled with Cannon’s bizarre revelation about insuring his testicles, has kept his parenting style in the public conversation.

Yet, in the eyes of Moroccan and Monroe, none of that noise matters. They see their father as present, loving, and foundational in shaping who they are. And while Nick Cannon may be a walking headline, his kids just see “Dad.”

And that’s the real story.

Check out Moroccan’s post below:

