Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In A Brown Bikini & Cowboy Hat

Hot Girl Season Is Activated Thanks To Megan Thee Stallion & Her Itty Bitty Brown Bikini

The Hot Girl Coach is back on the beach, flaunting her flawless curves, Texas roots, and sizzling swim.

Published on June 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hot Girl Summer by Megan Thee Stallion at Paraiso Miami Swim Week - Runway
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Hot girl summer has officially begun. And the forecast says there is a 100% chance Megan Thee Stallion.

The Houston-bred raptress just broke the internet – again – after dropping a set of sizzling beach photos that we love on Instagram. Megan is the heat wave. Period.

Megan The Stallion Breaks The Internet In An Itty Bitty Brown Bikini

In recent pics, our good Sis is living her soft, sun-drenched life—posing effortlessly on somebody’s beach with nothing but blue skies and good vibes surrounding her. But let’s be real: no one’s looking at the vibes.

All eyes are on Megan’s jaw-dropping body, melanin-rich glow, and brown, barely-there bikini that is giving everything it needs to give. Sis is sexy, snatched, and slaying.

The chocolate-toned two-piece hugs every curve and highlight of her hourglass frame. It features a gold accent in the center of the top and thin, high-cut straps highlighting her toned waist and cakes.

It’s giving bronzed goddess meets Texas baddie.

But Megan didn’t stop there—she tops off her beach look with a straw cowboy hat. Her long, jet-black beachy waves flow freely from the shade-giving accessory.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DK-jUyqzdoZ/?img_index=1

Megan’s nails were just as flawless as her fit. (Spoiler Alert: Megan added a close up of them on the last picture of her June 16 carousel post.)

The “HISS” rapper and known nail queen went full-on wild with a fierce tiger-striped animal print manicure, filed to long and sharp perfection. The set blends gold, amber, and black for a vibe that screams bold summer glam.

Megan The Stallion Stays In Ger Bag, Promotes Her New Swimwear Line

While Megan Thee Stallion’s bikini Instagram post may look like a casual beach flex, it doubles as the perfect promo moment for her latest business move: her Hot Girl Summer swimwear collaboration with Walmart.

The rapper debuted pieces from the line during her runway appearance at Miami Swim Week, reminding us that she doesn’t just rap about body confidence—she lives it, markets it, and sells it, too. The line features affordable, inclusive swim options for all body types, curated with Megan’s own bold and sexy aesthetic in mind.

From the beach to the runway to the store, Megan Thee Stallion is that girl. She’s showing fans that Hot Girl Summer has officially begun – and it’s time we fell in line.

SEE ALSO

Hot Girl Season Is Activated Thanks To Megan Thee Stallion & Her Itty Bitty Brown Bikini  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close