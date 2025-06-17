Gracie’s Corner Is Going On Tour With Live Nation

Source: Courtesy / Live Nation

Beloved YouTube sensation Gracie’s Corner is stepping off the screen and onto the stage for the first time ever with its debut live tour, Gracie’s Corner Live: Gracie’s Global Adventure. The award-winning educational series will embark on a vibrant, music-filled journey across the U.S. this summer, in partnership with Live Nation. Read more and get access to tickets inside.

The tour kicks off August 9 in Atlanta, GA, with two shows at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, before making stops in major cities like Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn. Families across the country will get the chance to sing, dance, and learn alongside Gracie and her colorful cast of friends in an interactive show designed to celebrate culture, education, and community.

Created by Drs. Javoris and Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth and voiced by their daughter, Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth, Gracie’s Corner has become a cultural staple for families looking for fun, educational content that reflects diverse backgrounds and experiences. Since its debut, the show has amassed millions of fans and earned critical acclaim—including multiple NAACP Image Awards, a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award, and a 2025 BET Awards nomination for Graceyn.

The live tour promises a high-energy experience that brings the show’s favorite songs and messages to life. Produced by Timeline Touring, a Live Nation company specializing in unique live experiences, the tour is designed to reach audiences outside traditional concertgoers—focusing on the families who’ve made Gracie’s Corner a household name.

VIP experiences will also be available for superfans, offering meet-and-greets, photo ops with the characters, exclusive merchandise, and more. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 20 at 10 AM local time via the Live Nation website here, with a special Citi cardmember presale beginning Tuesday, June 17.

From catchy songs that teach ABCs to new collabs like the recent single “Have a Good Time” featuring Charlie Wilson, Gracie’s Corner has always brought joy and learning to families everywhere. Now, with Gracie’s Global Adventure, that magic is hitting the road—making it one of the most anticipated family-friendly events of the summer.

So grab your little learners, your dancing shoes, and get ready to sing along—Gracie’s coming to a city near you.

Sat Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (Morning Show)

Sat Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (Afternoon Show)

Sun Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte (Morning Show)

Sun Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte (Afternoon Show)

Fri Aug 15 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Sun Aug 17 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center (Morning Show)

Sun Aug 17 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center (Afternoon Show)

Fri Aug 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sun Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit (Morning Show)

Sun Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit (Afternoon Show)

Sat Aug 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia (Morning Show)

Sat Aug 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia (Afternoon Show)

Sun Aug 31 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount (Morning Show)

Sun Aug 31 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount (Afternoon Show)

Gracie’s Corner Is Going On Tour With Live Nation was originally published on globalgrind.com