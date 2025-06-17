Chrisette Michele Opens Up About Autism Diagnosis: My Life Finally Makes Sense’

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Chrisette Michele is opening up like never before.

The Grammy-winning R&B vocalist, known for her soul-stirring voice and thoughtful artistry, recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with autism. In a moving social media posts, Chrisette shared, “I just learned I’m autistic. Official diagnosis.”

She added , “‘They used the word ‘Severely.’”

The 42-year-old performer, who has been back on stage and reconnecting with audiences, explained that the diagnosis has helped her better understand how she sees and experiences the world. This is major.

“Singing… but learning to strip the mask. One show at a time (the irony). Just… coming to grips with a lot and giving myself room to take it all in,” she wrote. “My life and its challenges finally make sense. So, so much sense.”

While Chrisette has largely kept a low profile in recent years, many still remember the backlash she faced after agreeing to perform at Donald Trump’s 2017 presidential inauguration. This decision sparked public criticism, reportedly led to her being dropped by her label, and caused strain. That chapter marked a turning point in her public and professional life.

In sharing this diagnosis, Chrisette seems to be entering yet another turning point.Since sharing the news, Chrisette’s comments sections have become a space of love, solidarity, and emotional connection. One fan reminded her, “That don’t mean nothing. We still love you—all of you—and that won’t change. God can still use you and still is, to change the world. Now you just got something else to write about to help more people.” Another simply wrote, “We love you.”

Others expressed appreciation for her honesty, applauding her transparency. One supporter wrote, “It gives people hope to see that in spite of, you can still have high quality in life; you don’t have to hide behind it but you can actually live—and that’s what people need to see. YOU ARE A GEM .” Some commenters also shared their own diagnoses, welcoming her into a broader neurodivergent community: “Welcome to the severely neurodivergent club. You will find your space among us.”

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) affects how people communicate, relate socially, and process the world around them. But for far too long, Black women have been left out of the broader conversation about neurodivergence.

According to research from the National Autism Association and studies cited by Autism in Black, Black children are typically diagnosed with autism three years later than white children. And when it comes to Black girls and women, many are misdiagnosed or overlooked altogether due to masking – the act of suppressing natural behaviors in order to fit in socially.

The “Best of Me” singer’s reflections on “stripping the mask” speak directly to what so many Black women experience daily. Whether in the workplace, at home, or onstage, many of us are taught to shrink, adjust, and code-switch to be accepted. And this is true whether diagnosed with autism or not.

Her words give voice to a truth that too often goes unspoken.

Chrisette’s announcement is more than a health update—it’s a powerful moment of awareness and visibility. Her story reminds us that autism isn’t always (or only) diagnosed in childhood. Nor does it always look like what mainstream media portrays.

That’s why stories like Chrisette’s are so important.

She ended her posts with a note of more revelations coming later. “I’ll talk more soon,” Chrisette wrote. “Just wanted to say hi… from stage side.”

