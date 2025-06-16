Porsha Williams & Candiace Dillard Bassett Bring Reality Royalty To The Traitors Season 4

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

What do you get when you drop two of reality TV’s most iconic Black women into a Scottish castle full of backstabbers, liars, and hidden agendas? A whole lot of drama, high fashion, and edge-snatching entertainment. Porsha Williams and Candiace Dillard Bassett are officially cast in Peacock’s The Traitors Season 4—and reality TV fans are already placing bets.

With past Real Housewives like Phaedra Parks making unforgettable appearances in earlier seasons, it’s clear that Bravo stars know how to thrive in a game built on strategy, suspicion, and shade. So get ready for the twists and turns now.

Porsha Williams Joins Traitors As She Continues As A Fan Favorite On The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Porsha is no stranger to making reality TV gold. Fresh off her fiery return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13, she has unfinished business and a storyline that’s sizzling. Between her rocky relationship with ex-Simon Guobadia and potential fallout with bestie Shamea Morton, Porsha has shown she’s a master at navigating tense dynamics. These skills will come in handy on The Traitors.

Plus, she’s not just a queen of shade—she’s a certified beauty boss and mom. No one works a camera moment better than the Go Naked Hair entrepreneur – she stays ready.

On Instagram, sis made it clear: she’s coming for “each and every one” of her castmates. You’ve been warned.

RHOP Alum Candiace Dillard Bassett Returns To Reality TV With The Traitors

Source: Alberto Rodriguez / Getty

Then there’s Candiace, the Real Housewives of Potomac alum who has gracefully pivoted into her soft girl mommy era while keeping a mic, camera, and glam squad close. After leaving RHOP to focus on family and her music, she’s back in the spotlight with her signature “nice-nasty” charm.

Don’t let the new mom vibes fool you, though. Candiace is always ready with a clapback, a confessional read, or a vocal run that brings down the house. She’s smart, observant, and a little petty, just the right combo for a game of deception.

The Traitors Returns To Peacock

Hosted by Alan Cumming, The Traitors takes place in a Scottish castle where celebs compete in missions while secretly eliminating each other. Think Clue, but with more sequins, side-eyes, and secret alliances. This season’s cast is stacked with names like Tiffany Mitchell, Monet X Change, and Tara Lapinski.

But let’s be real—our eyes are on Porsha and Candiace. Filming is currently underway.

Porsha Williams & Candiace Dillard Bassett Bring Reality Royalty To The Traitors Season 4 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com