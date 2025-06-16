Jalen Hurts Marries Bry Burrows Again – And We Love To See It

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

It’s official—again! Philadelphia’s finest, Jalen Hurts, just gave us another reason to swoon. The 26-year-old Super Bowl-winning quarterback and certified Black heartthrob tied the knot again with his longtime love, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows. While the two are already married, they reportedly held a second wedding ceremony in Napa Valley over the weekend.

According to multiple reports, the event was everything – swanky, sophisticated, and full of love.

Jalen Hurts & Bry Burrows Hold A Swanky Second Ceremony

From Thursday to Sunday, the popular couple turned wine country into their own private love fest. Page Six reported that guests enjoyed a poolside dinner, a barn party, and a floral-filled ceremony that took place in front of a fountain. Oh—and did we mention Stevie Wonder was in attendance?

Bry stunned in a strapless white A-line gown, while Jalen kept it classic and crisp in a white tux. While the designer of Bry’s gown hasn’t been confirmed, we do not doubt that Bry shut it down!

This second ceremony follows the couple’s first, more private wedding earlier this spring. Jalen first shared his wedding news during a Men’s Health May/June 2025 cover story.

At the time, he said about Bry, “You can call her my wife.”

We Love To See It: Jalen Doesn’t Play About Bry And She Doesn’t Play About Him

The love story between Jalen and Bry dates back to their time at the University of Alabama. Though they kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, fans first saw Bry publicly supporting Jalen on the field in 2023 after the Eagles clinched the NFC Championship. They announced their engagement exclusively with Essence in September 2024.

Bry, a business school alum with an MBA from Alabama’s Manderson School, has most recently worked in tech as an AI partner at IBM. She keeps a notably low profile, though, and has no public social media.

But Jalen has no problem talking about his forever boo. During a Super Bowl press conference this year, Hurts referred to Bry as his “rock.” He does not play about her – and we can’t stop smiling.

In a world where privacy, partnership, and purpose don’t always go hand-in-hand, this couple continues to keep it real. And fans are loving every second of it. Next time, though, can we get an invite to the reception?

Congratulations to the happy couple, Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows, again!

