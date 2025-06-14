Eve Is 11 Years Into Love, Luxury, & Looking Unbothered

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Eve is the blueprint for Black girl evolution. And this week, she reminded us how fly life can be when you choose joy, peace, and a little bit of luxury.

The Philly-bred rapper, actress, and style icon is celebrating 11 years of marriage to her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. And if “glowing in grace” had a face, it would be Eve’s.

In other words, Eve is the epitome of soft girl life.

RELATED: Eve Is Giving ‘Who’s That Girl’ Vibes In Her Latest Instagram Post

Eve Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary On Instagram

She took to social media on June 14, sharing a stunning black-and-white wedding portrait of her and her husband. The elegant photo lovingly displays a union that some once doubted.

Maximillion shared a post recognizing their anniversary as well.

Eve has opened up about the skepticism she faced for marrying across racial lines, becoming a bonus mom to multiple stepkids, and packing up her American roots to start over across the pond. As recently as 2024, a picture of Eve and her family went viral during the holidays.

But Eve remains unbothered and in her bag.

In an interview about her memoir, Who’s That Girl, she recently said that she is in her “soft life era.” And in a previous conversation with Essence, she shared that being with her husband, she had to “learn to be happy” and urged women to find happiness.

Sis is flourishing – and we love to see it.

Eve Continues To Slay, Rock The Mic, & Live Her Best Life

Lately, fans have seen more of the femcee in the public eye. Last fall, she also served as a guest lecturer at NYU. She dropped her memoir, and the mommy-preneur continues to share sweet moments with her son Wilde Wolf on Instagram.

In May, she joined Nelly on a global tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Country Grammar. She also popped up with none other than Usher during a London stop on his tour, rocking a silver leotard and reminding everyone exactly why she is still that girl.

With each appearance, her hair, beauty, and fashion remain unmatched. No one can rock a 40-inch blonde like Eve. Her body is tea, and her skin is giving the fountain of youth. A Philly girl at heart, the “Love Is Blind” rapper remains edgy and elevated in her lewks.

One thing Eve is going to do is put that ish on!

In an industry that often demands a lot from stars – especially Black women – Eve stands out. Happy 11th wedding anniversary to the queen who taught us how to live loud and live well.

Eve Is 11 Years Into Love, Luxury, & Looking Unbothered was originally published on hellobeautiful.com