WTFGO In Politics: ICE Raids, Trump Vs. Musk & More

The past few weeks in politics have been a wild storm of events. From ICE raids sparking national protests, Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s public feud and Trump’s new “gold card” proposal, there’s a lot of ground to cover in what’s going on in America. Read more inside.

ICE Raids Igniting a National Firestorm

Over the past week, ICE has ramped up massive raids across multiple states—losing immigrant parents amidst morning arrests at workplaces. These operations triggered spontaneous protests from Los Angeles to Spokane. In L.A., demonstrators blocked freeways, clashed with police, and loaded federal courthouses with signs demanding an immediate halt to deportations. According to AP News, authorities responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, and curfews, while the federal government dispatched thousands of National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles—a move sparking fierce backlash among civil rights advocates.

Trump vs. Musk: Billionaires’ Brawl



The public feud between Musk and Trump turned into a full-blown political spectacle this week. Musk publicly berated Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” calling it a “disgusting abomination” and even floated impeachment. In retaliation, Trump threatened to strip Musk’s businesses—Tesla and SpaceX—of lucrative government contracts and subsidies. All of this has been a viral mess on social media.

Their feud escalated to name-calling (“crazy”) and conspiracy theories (Jeffrey Epstein), prompting calls from White House aides and GOP leaders for a ceasefire. Musk, feeling the heat, deleted some of his posts, expressed regret, and reached out through VP Vance’s channels to smooth things over—but not without keeping a few critical remarks intact. Still, Republican backing for Musk has cooled—just 26 percent of GOP voters remain enthusiastic, down from 38 percent according to AP News.

Trump Proposes “Gold Card” Residency for Foreign Talent



Meanwhile, Trump’s latest immigration concept has surfaced: a “gold card” program offering U.S. residency to high‑net‑worth foreign individuals. Though details remain vague, insiders say the plan would grant special visas or green‑card status to affluent investors in exchange for capital inflows and job creation. Details on taxation, eligibility thresholds, and transparency are still unfolding, but the proposal has already sparked debate among lawmakers balancing economic growth against immigration fairness.



What It All Means

This week’s WTF moments peel back the facade of normalcy in Washington:



ICE raids have laid bare the nation’s deep divides on immigration, turning local law enforcement into flashpoints for national outrage.



The Trump–Musk feud threatens to reshape Republican alliances—while revealing how fragile corporate-state ties have become under extreme rhetoric.



Trump’s gold card pitch aims to court international elites, but risks alienating voters wary of wealth-based immigration pathways.



In a volatile mix of ICE enforcement, billionaire infighting, and elite immigration schemes, WTFGO in politics reminds us: in today’s America, the unexpected has become routine—and surprising, even, tough observers is its secret weapon.



WTFGO In Politics: ICE Raids, Trump Vs. Musk & More was originally published on globalgrind.com