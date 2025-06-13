Rocsi & AJ Explain Why They Missed the 106 & Park Reunion at the 2025 BET Awards

Source: Christopher Polk

The 2025 BET Awards had no shortage of iconic moments—from major wins to unforgettable performances. As the network celebrated its 25th anniversary, one of the most talked-about segments was the long-awaited reunion of 106 & Park, the classic music video countdown show that helped shape an entire era of hip hop and R&B culture.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While many former hosts and contributors showed up for the celebration, fans quickly noticed that two key figures were missing: Rocsi Diaz and AJ Calloway, one of the most memorable host duos in the show’s history. The pair, who helped define the early 2000s run of the program, were missed by fans hoping for a full reunion.

Shortly after the show aired, both Rocsi and AJ posted heartfelt apologies on Instagram, offering insight into why they couldn’t be there and sharing just how much the show still means to them.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Rocsi Diaz was open about her disappointment, writing, “I’m so sorry if I let you down. Just know I tried everything possible to be a part of the 106 & Park reunion—it really meant a lot to me.” She explained that an unexpected job opportunity conflicted with the event, preventing her from attending. Despite the scheduling clash, she expressed deep appreciation for the team behind the scenes and her fellow hosts, calling her time on 106 the best thing that ever happened in her life.

AJ Calloway shared a similar sentiment, revealing that he was literally in the air on a flight when the reunion aired. “When your phone blows up because you missed a huge night for the best and livest audience in the world!” he wrote. He also promised that this wouldn’t be the last opportunity to reunite: “I know we will do something where we all can make it.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Both hosts used their messages to reflect on the incredible impact 106 & Park had not only on their careers but on the culture. In a previous interview, AJ had stated, “We had no idea that it would have the global impact that it did. To the fans of 106, thank you for the constant love—we love you right back.”

Related Article: Gallery: Black Couples We Swooned Over At The 2025 BET Awards

Related Article: Deion Sanders Addresses “Getting It On” with “Work Boo” Rocsi Diaz

The absence of Rocsi and AJ didn’t go unnoticed, but their heartfelt messages showed fans just how much the show still means to them. As the 2025 BET Awards wrapped up, fans were left with nostalgia, excitement—and perhaps a little hope that the full reunion could still happen in the future.

With such strong fan energy and ongoing love for 106 & Park, who knows? A reboot or full-scale reunion could still be on the horizon.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rocsi & AJ Explain Why They Missed the 106 & Park Reunion at the 2025 BET Awards was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com