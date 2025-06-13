R. Kelly Lawyers Asks He Be Freed, Says His Life Is In Danger

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

R. Kelly‘s attorneys have filed a motion asking that he be freed. They say officials solicited another inmate to kill him.

As per Variety, the legal team representing R. Kelly has submitted an urgent request for his release. His attorney on retainer Beau Brindley says that they having damning evidence that the high-level employees at FCC Butner propositioned an inmate to kill the disgraced singer. According to the motion, Mikeal Glenn Stine, a terminally ill inmate at the same facility, has provided a sworn testimonial saying officials at the prison and prosecutors offered him freedom in exchange for killing R. Kelly. Stine also says that the alleged conspirators thought the plan out entirely even telling him that he would be charged with the crime but the evidence would be mishandled to guarantee a not guilty verdict.

Thankfully the Aryan Brotherhood member decided against it and shared the plot with the singer directly in March. Brindley says in June he was alerted that a different member of the Aryan Brotherhood was solicited to kill both R. Kelly and Stine. “The threat to Mr. Kelly’s life continues each day that no action is taken,” the filing reads. “More A.B. members are accumulating at his facility. More than one has already been approached about carrying out his murder. One of them will surely do what Mr. Stine has not, thereby burying the truth about what happened in this case along with Robert Kelly.”

Beau Brindley is asking that R. Kelly be released to home detention. This is not the first time R. Kelly has filed for a release. Back in 2020, he asked to be released due to fears of catching the coronavirus. He was eventually moved from Metropolitan Correctional Center Chicago to his current prison in North Carolina.

