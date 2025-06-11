Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

It’s always refreshing when celebrities are open and honest about the plastic surgery that they have had done (although they’re definitely not obligated to) and the iconic Tisha Campbell recently spilled all the tea about her refreshments while on the red carpet for the 25th annual BET Awards.

Speaking exclusively with Entertainment Tonight, Campbell volunteered the information that she recently had a mommy makeover, and that she is thrilled with the results.

“For those who don’t know I recently got plastic surgery,” Campbell began. “You know it was a mommy makeover. I had extra skin from the baby and a little bit of droppage here and a little bit of droppage there, and they tightened me together.”

Campbell felt so good about her results that she convinced SWV members Taj and Lelee to also go to the same surgeon. The three are currently working on BET’s The Ms. Pat Show.

“We got a chance to talk and I convinced them to call the doctors. They wanted mommy makeovers too, and I just feel like we should be feeling good about ourselves,” she said.

While noting that she is single, the legendary actress noted that she didn’t do the mommy makeover for love, instead, she did it just for herself. “I just wanted to feel good for me and that’s what this was allowing me to have, you know just to feel good about me.”

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Campbell explained her decision to share her surgery publicly, given that many in the industry do not. “I just wanted to be honest about it. I think it’s more important to be honest.”

“It’s nice to be a little bit more snatched around that area, for me. It’s not for everybody, but it was for me,” she said.

Campbell will next be seen in the ALLBLK film Operation: Aunties, directed by Wendy Raquel Robinson and co-starring Melissa De Sousa, which will be available to stream on the platform on July 11.

Tisha Campbell Reveals She Recently Got A Mommy Makeover: ‘It’s Snatched’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com