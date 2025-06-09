Monique Samuels Is Back On RHOP—And She’s Bringing A Whole New Vibe

Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

It’s official: the Queen of clapbacks and binder receipts is making her return to The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP). Amid swirling rumors, People magazine confirmed that Monique Samuels will appear in a supporting role in Season 10 of the hit Bravo show.

Pause for reaction – because Monique’s return could be huge. (With the Grand Dame Karen Huger in rehab and Mia Thornton’s departure for a “new beginning,” Monique’s return makes sense.)

Now if you’re a true RHOP stan, then you already know Monique’s exit in 2020 was one of the most dramatic in Housewives history. From the heated on-camera altercation with Candiace Dillard Bassett (now off the show) to her emotional departure over how it all impacted her family, Monique left the franchise with both a bang and a boundary. “When you cross certain lines, there’s no going back. And for me, my family is that line,” she said back then via Instagram.

But she’s back and said to be in a different space.

Monique Samuels Returns To RHOP – And Fans Are Wondering What This Means

“Monique’s in a totally different place now, and fans will see that,” a source told People. “She’s excited to show who she is now — not as a wife, not as just a mom, but as a woman starting over and taking on life on her own terms.”

Monique has been pretty busy since her RHOP exit – and fans know her life has dramatically changed. She divorced her husband, NFL player Chris Samuels, after 11 years of marriage, launched her Mila Eve Essentials business, held down a spot on a popular DMV radio show, and even had a stint on Love & Marriage: DC.

So yes, Monique will have a lot to dish on. Her divorce and exit alone is a strong storyline for at least two episodes. Further, Love & Marriage DC gained popularity quickly. (While it aired, producers positioned Monique as the ringleader in the show.)

Monique has always resonated with Black women because she moves with class, complexity, and a deep desire to protect our peace. And after surviving one of the messiest exits in Bravo history, it’s refreshing to see her stepping back into the spotlight her way.

