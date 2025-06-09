Coco Gauff Makes History At The French Open—Again—Just Like We Knew She Would

Source: Julian Finney / Getty

Coco Gauff is that girl. On Saturday, June 7, the 21-year-old powerhouse secured her second French Open title, defeating world No. 1 ranked Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling final that had the internet (and the crowd in Paris) on edge. With this win, Coco becomes the first American woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to win the French Open singles title.

And yes, that’s a big deal.

This wasn’t just a victory. It was a whole moment. Because sometimes you have to pop out and show the world you are exactly who you say you are.

Coco Gauff Takes Home The French Open Tennis Title

Coming into the finals, Coco faced tough odds. Aryna led 4–1 at one point, and the match was a full-on battle—with swirling winds, on-and-off rain delays, and rising pressure. But in true Coco fashion, she didn’t fold. As HB reported about her tough semifinals rounds, Coco is just wired that way.

She fought, regrouped, and came back swinging with signature grit, focus, and fire.

That’s how you shut down your haters.

“I honestly didn’t think I could do it,” Coco said while accepting her trophy. “But I’m going to quote Tyler the Creator who said, ‘If I ever told you I had a doubt inside me, I must be lying.'”

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Coco Gauff’s French Open Win—Sis Did That

The win was emotional. Photos of Coco dropping to the ground in celebration, fists clenched and eyes full of joy, gave us all the feels. And social media lit up in support. Fans can’t get enough of Coco. There’s nothing like a Black girl winning—especially when others doubt her.

“So happy for you Watching you play is a joy. You are a treasure,” wrote one fan on HB’s social media post celebrating the win. “Yaaaassssss!!! Love to see it! Black women are winning! “wrote another.

From Atlanta to Paris, Coco continues to show up with style, poise, and undeniable Black girl magic—just like we knew she would. Two-time French Open champion at 21?!! We love to see it!

