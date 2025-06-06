Desktop banner image
Woman Alleges Diddy Traded Rent For Freak Offs

In court on Thursday, a woman going by the name “Jane” said she felt pressured to do sexual things with escorts while music star Diddy watched, because he was paying her $10,000-a-month rent.

Published on June 6, 2025

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Show
In court on Thursday, a woman going by the name "Jane" said she felt pressured to do sexual things with escorts while music star Diddy watched, because he was paying her $10,000-a-month rent.

According to Complex, Jane said things started off great in early 2021, with fancy hotel stays, tropical vacations, and a lot of partying, including taking Ecstasy. By May, she said Diddy asked her to sleep with other men while he watched. They called these nights “debauchery” or “hotel nights.”

She said the first time it happened was at a hotel in Miami. An escort showed up, and even though she wasn’t totally okay with it, she went along because “my partner was excited, and it was already happening.” When she asked the escort to use a condom, Jane said Diddy told her it wasn’t needed because “they get tested all the time, they’re some of the cleanest people.”

That night changed everything, she told the court. “It opened a Pandora’s Box in our relationship, it was a door that I was unable to shut.” Jane explained that because Diddy was paying for her rent and lifestyle, she felt stuck and like she had to go along with what he wanted, even if she didn’t really want to.

Her testimony is part of a bigger case accusing Diddy of serious crimes like sex trafficking and abuse. Diddy has said he didn’t do anything wrong, and the trial is still going.

Woman Alleges Diddy Traded Rent For Freak Offs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close