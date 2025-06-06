Keke Palmer & SZA Will Return In ‘One of Them Days’ Sequel

Source: Courtesy / Sony Pictures

Following the breakout success of One of Them Days, a sequel to the hit buddy comedy is officially in early development at TriStar Pictures. The original film’s stars Keke Palmer and SZA are expected to reprise their roles. Read more about the sequel inside.

Directed by Lawrence Lamont in his feature debut and penned by Syreeta Singleton, the original film was a box office standout, grossing over $50 million globally and garnering critical acclaim, including a 94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Variety shared the exclusive that the sequel is in the works at TriStar Pictures with loads of excitement from its cast and crew. Backed by Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media and co-financed by Macro Film Studios, One of Them Days introduced audiences to Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA), best friends and roommates navigating one chaotic day in South Los Angeles. When Alyssa’s boyfriend blows their rent money, the pair scramble to avoid eviction while Dreux prepares for a life-changing job interview. With its mix of sharp humor and heartfelt sisterhood, the film was hailed as a modern-day Friday and became a hit on Netflix, spending three weeks in the platform’s Top 10.

While details of the sequel’s plot are still tightly under wraps, the return of the original cast and creative team signals another dose of hilarious, relatable chaos rooted in Black womanhood and community. The first film’s cast also included Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Katt Williams, and Maude Apatow, among others.

The original film’s journey was anything but ordinary. It emerged from the CoCre lab — a collaboration between ColorCreative and Sony Pictures aimed at supporting diverse, first-time screenwriters. Singleton, who was part of Rae’s initial ColorCreative incubator in 2014, developed the script over seven years before it finally hit the big screen. Her story, deeply rooted in South L.A.’s “The Jungles” neighborhood, struck a chord with audiences and industry insiders alike.

TriStar Pictures president Nicole Brown praised the lab’s impact, stating, “When we’re patient and invest in talent, then great work can come.” With renewed support from TriStar and early pre-production underway, fans can expect the sequel to build on the magic of its predecessor.

In Hollywood, where original comedies often struggle to break through, One of Them Days became a unique success story. Now, it’s officially getting another chapter.

