Dancer Sharay “Pun” Hayes Shared Details Of Diddy “Freak Offs” With Cam’Ron

Sharay “Pun” Hayes, an author and exotic male dancer, recently took the stand in the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking and racketeering trial. In a new interview with Cam’Ron, Hayes shared that for a full year, he didn’t know he was engaging in so-called “freak-offs” with Diddy and then-girlfriend Cassie.

Hayes joined Cam’Ron’s Talk With Flee program to discuss his past encounters with Diddy, including joining the beleaguered mogul and his former girlfriend as a third sexual partner in paid, scheduled meetups.

The interview opens with Cam’Ron and Hayes reminiscing on their Harlem upbringing and playing basketball during high school, although the pair weren’t directly familiar with one another. The conversation then steered into how Hayes got into exotic dancing and how he first made contact with Combs and Ventura.

“They just called up like they was just hiring [for] a regular party”, Hayes began, adding that Ventura gave him a fake name to book the session. He added that Ventura stated to him that her husband, presumably referring to Combs, was endorsing her to hire a dancer for a birthday party and was paid just $200 at the time.

What was striking about Hayes’ account is that as he was booked for subsequent performances and shared, as he did from the witness stand, that Diddy and Cassie masked their identity, but that he discovered who they were by accident after a hotel TV displayed Combs’ full name. With the disguise seemingly busted, Hayes said that Combs ditched the veils.

Cam’Ron bluntly asked Hayes how sex was with Ventura, but he explained that it was difficult for him to get into the mix with Combs in the room and directing the scene as it were.

“Bro, I’m a be honest with you man, I couldn’t get there,” Hayes shared, trying not to delve too much despite Cam’Ron’s urging to be explicit. “Like I got a dude pacing back and forth, beating his joint. “My peripherals, my Spidey-senses is wilding, especially when I found out it was Puff. When I found it was Puff, it got all the way worse because if you grew up in Harlem, if you grew up in that era, I can’t validate it, but everybody knows there’s rumors, right, that he could be interested in dudes.”

