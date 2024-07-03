Hello, World! Halle Bailey Debuts Adorable Photos Of Her Son Halo’s Face

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready for some serious cuteness overload because Halle Bailey has shared pictures of baby Halo’s face, and he is just as cute as we thought he would be.

After months of anticipation, Halle has finally given her fans a peek into the newest, sweetest chapter of her life. On July 3rd, she delighted us all by sharing the first photos of her baby, Halo, with her boyfriend, DDG, on Instagram.

The carousel post marks a major moment for the starlet, DDG, and her family.

One half of the sister-sister duo, ChloexHalle, Halle, kept her pregnancy private. She’s spoken publicly about her choices several times and called Halo her “gift” while accepting her ESSENCE Women In Hollywood award.

So, her decision to reveal Halo’s face is significant.

Halle Bailey shares heartwarming photos with Halo’s face for the first time.

The photos, a series of candid and heartwarming shots, capture beautiful intimate moments between Halle and her family. One particularly striking image features their family in front of picturesque blue waters. Halle and DDG wear versions of white and rhinestones. Halo steals the show in a white Dolce & Gabbana onesie.

Another captures a tender moment of the boy mom and her son. Halle looks stunning in the photo, posing barefoot on a pier in a strapless white gown.

“Halo’s first time in Italy,“ wrote Halle under her pictures.

DDG has a question: ‘Who does Halo look more like?’

DDG also joined in the fun, sharing his own carousel of photos. “La familia, who does Halo look like more?“ he captioned his uploads.

The rapper added a few more closeups of Halo and his own baby picture in his post. DDG seems to be campaigning for Halo to look a little more like him than Halle.

Fans and fellow celebrities quickly flooded the couples’ comments section with congratulations and well-wishes. Many praised the couple and applauded their adorable family. At the same time, others weighed in on the parent resemblance debate.

Some said baby Halo looks like the “perfect mix“ of his parents. Others commented that he is Halle’s twin. “DDG, did your genes even TRY????“ joked one fan.

The images are a big step for Halle and DDG, and it’s clear they’re overjoyed to be parents. We can only imagine more adorable family photos to come!

