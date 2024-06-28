Listen Live
BLACK WATCH: (6.28.24) ‘The Bear,’ ‘Presumed Innocent’ & More

This is the latest BLACK WATCH roundup from the CASSIUS Team.

Published on June 28, 2024

The Bear

Source: Hulu / hulu

The Cassius Team is back just in time with another Black Watch where we share our reccomended streaming shows and films to get you through the weekend.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

 

 

Presumed Innocent – Apple TV

Presumed Innocent

Source: Apple TV / Apple TV

Presumed Innocent is a legal drama that keeps you on the edge of your seat. The series revolves around prosecutor Rusty Sabich, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, whose life takes a turn when his co-worker and secret lover is found murdered. All evidence seems to point to Rusty, making him the prime suspect. Ruth Negga delivers a compelling performance as Rusty’s wife, and the series delves deep into how his family and colleagues react to the unfolding scandal. The real question is, did Rusty do it?

Four episodes in, the show has you pointing fingers at numerous potential suspects, leaving us in a constant state of suspense. New episodes air every Wednesday. If you love an intricate plot twists, check this one out..—Alexis Felder

My Wife And Kids – Netflix

My Wife and Kids

Source: ABC / abc

If you need a weekend binge that’s easy to watch and won’t have you stuck onto every line so you can engage in trending debates on your timeline,  My Wife and Kids is a safe choice. The early aughts classic features an upper-middle-class Black family led by Michael Kyle, played by Damon Wayans. He uses his natural elite comedic timing in the daily woes of life that come with having Janet —played by Tisha Campbell— as his over-the-top wife, a dunce for a namesake son and two daughters he is extremely overprotective of.

There are over 100 episodes available on Netflix right now to ensure your weekend binge is an easy, stress-free watch.  —Bruce Goodwin II

 

 

The Bear – Hulu

The Bear

Source: Hulu / hulu

Season 3 of The Bear has arrived with all the food porn, angst and workplace drama the show earned critical acclaim for.The usual suspects are back—Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss- Bachrach)—and working to make the once rickety sandwich shop a Michelin-starred restaurant. Expect plenty of star cameos but it’s really the core cast that makes this series a winner. You still got plenty of time to catch up on the first pair of seasons, too.—Alvin aqua Blanco

 

 

 

