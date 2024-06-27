The Run The World Brunch Provides A Safe Space For Black Women To Shine And Learn

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Whenever we ask the question, “Who run the world?” The resounding answer will always be: GIRLS. At this point, I might take it even a step further and say the gworls.

Women in Power Wellness believes that statement to be wholly true, and that’s why they came back with their third annual Run the World Brunch NYC, centered around the essence of “Culture, Media, Influence On Our Wellness.”

Sponsored by Pattern Beauty, Boxed Water, and Aveda, this year’s galvanization of Black women from all over the city was comprised of meaningful discussions and community. From how our surroundings shape our well-being to how we take up space intentionally, this was the perfect place to explore the power of culture and media on our health.

Kadeisha Placide, Founder of Women in Power, has been steadfast in upholding the purpose of each experience — to applaud and uplift extraordinary women who excel in their respective fields while igniting discussions surrounding the importance of work-life balance and prioritizing self-care.

Panels included “Exploring the Impact of Influence and Media on Mental Health and Wellness” where we indulged in a captivating conversation with Mona Kosar Abdi, Extra TV Senior Correspondent and Co-Host, Chizi Duru, Beauty & Wellness Content Creator and Influencer, and Lellies Santiago, TV Personality, Model, and Founder of BBDC. They delved into the intricate challenges and opportunities that come with being constantly connected to the digital world and offered insights into how we can navigate these complexities to foster a positive relationship with media and technology.

The founder of Women in Power graced the panel dedicated to “Business & Mindset on Health & Wellness.” Joining her were Co-owner of Harlem Shake & HRLM Champagne, DarDra Coaxum and the Co-founder of CURLFEST & Your Investor Realtor, Charisse Higgins. Some of the key takeaways included the importance of self-care for entrepreneurs, how to balance work and personal life and tips for building a supportive community.

Small woman-owned businesses were on full display in every way — from the panels to the marketplace. Nominated Boutique showed off its bevy of stylish threads while Deandra Craigman Studios showcased its collection of fragrances.

Altogether, the Run the World Brunch offered an unparalleled environment for Black women to embrace their authentic selves, acquire valuable knowledge, and exude confidence and elegance.

See more highlights from the event below!

