The ‘M3GAN’ Universe Expands With Upcoming Erotic Thriller ‘Soulm8te’ From Atomic Monster & Blumhouse

Published on June 24, 2024

M3GAN movie stills

Source: Geoffrey Short / Universal Pictures

The popular horror and sci-fi film M3GAN expands its universe with a new erotic thriller titled Soulm8te, which is set to release in 2026. Read more about the Atomic Monster and Blumhouse film inside.

Both production companies are developing Soulm8te, which is an erotic thriller with a technological twist that grows with the beloved M3GAN universe. Variety shared the film’s synopsis saying, it focuses on a man who “acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife.” The synopsis continues with, “in an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate.”

Soulm8te is said to be in the tradition of “’90s domestic thrillers but with a modern, technological twist.” Like M3GAN, the film shares the creepy realities and human truths of what technology could bring to the world if we aren’t careful. The 2022 sci-fi horror hit went on to gross more than $181 million at the box office. A sequel titled M3GAN 2.0 is dated for a June 27, 2025 release with stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw onboard to return.

Kate Dolan (“You Are Not My Mother”) is set to direct the film. Dolan rewrote the original draft written by Rafael Jordan (“Salvage Marines”), with the story by James Wan, Ingrid Bisu and Jordan.

“Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness,”Dolan shared in a statement announcing the new project to Variety. “Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths.”

James Wan and Jason Blum have joined to produce Soulm8te.Michael Clear and Judson Scott (of Wan’s Atomic Monster banner) will executively produce, alongside Bisu. Alayna Glasthal will oversee the project on behalf of Atomic Monster.

“’Soulm8te’ is a thrilling and seductive addition to the ‘M3GAN’ universe,” Wan declared. “We’re excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view.”

Universal has dated the Soulm8te release for Jan. 2, 2026. Stay tuned for more details to come.

