Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Join us on Monday morning for an enlightening session featuring Malik Shabazz, the founder of Black Lawyers for Justice. Malik will share a Reparations update and provide insight into the Presidential Election and the upcoming Supreme Court ruling on Trump’s immunity request. LA activist Brother Askia will discuss the concerns of our young people, and singer Judy Cheeks will continue our final week of Black Music Month. The Big Show starts at 6 am ET, 5 am CT, 3 am PT, and 11 am BST, on WOLB 1010 AM, & wolbbaltimore.com. WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com.

Call 800 450 7876 to participate and listen live on TuneIn Radio & Alexa and in the DMV on 104.1hd3 FM, 93.9hd3 FM, & 102.3hd3 FM. Don’t miss out on this informative and thought-provoking discussion! Tune in on Monday morning to join the conversation and learn more about issues impacting our community. All programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow the programs on Twitter & Instagram and watch your Black Ideas come to life!

Malik Shabazz , Brother Askia & Judy Cheeks | The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com