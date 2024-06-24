Juelz Santana ft. Jadakiss “Party N Bullsh*t,” IDK ft. Gunna “Tiffany” & More | Daily Visuals 6.21.24

It’s been almost three years since Jadakiss basically singlehandedly dismantled the entire Dip Set crew at the classic Verzuz battle of 2021, but that’s all water under the Manhattan Bridge as Kiss and Juelz Santana connect on a new banger that’s sure to make heads bop in the city that never sleeps.
In their new visuals to “Party N Bullsh*t,” Juelz Santana links up with Jay-To-The-Muah to hit the streets of NYC to stunt in some ice while chopping it up with some of their fellow Hip-Hop peers such as Jim Jones, Queen Latifah, and DJ Drama. The icey pieces on these men are next level.
Gunna meanwhile continues to win back some of his fans and for IDK’s clip to “Tiffany,” the two men go on a shopping spree as they gear up for the Olympic games in Paris which is set to go down in just a few weeks.
Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jim Jones, Taylor Richard and Dilla Illa, Lakeyah featuring Kash Doll, and more.
JUELZ SANTANA FT. JADAKISS – “PARTY N BULLSH*T”
IDK FT. GUNNA – “TIFFANY”
JIM JONES, TAYLER RICHARD & DILLA ILLA – “TOO TURNT”
LAKEYAH FT. KASH DOLL – “GET RATCHET”
ARSONAL DA REBEL & ALBEE AL – “LAST OF THE FEW”
JAY WORTHY, DAM FUNK & A-TRAK FT. TY DOLLA $IGN, CHANNEL TRES & DJ QUIK – “105 WEST”
NANDOSTL – “LOOKIN FOR ME”
EMILIO ROJAS & ETO – “GET RICH QUICK”
DA BEATMINERZ FT. RAS KASS – “BACK IN STYLE”
