DL Hughley Show logo
News

Rakim Announces 1st Album In 15 Years, ‘G.O.D.’S Network (Reb7rth)’

We're still Lowkey salty that album produced by Dr. Dre never materialized when Rakim signed to Aftermath back in the mid 2000's...

Published on June 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
65th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The OG God of the Hip-Hop game is returning as Rakim has announced he will be releasing his first album in more than a decade and it will feature quite a number of OG MC’s both alive and back in the essence.

On Thursday, June 20, it was announced that the microphone fiend known as Rakim Allah was going to be releasing his eighth studio album in G.O.D.’S Network (Reb7rth), via Holy Toledo Productions/Compound Interest Entertainment/RRC Music and 1332 Records. this coming July 26. And to show what you can expect from the project, a video for the first single, “BE ILL” was released. Featuring Da Dogg Pound’s Kurupt and Wu-Tang Clan’s Masta Killa, the song is a throwback to how rappers used to spit bars with the intentions of making faces scrunch while provoking thoughts during Hip-Hop’s golden era.

The album will feature many of your favorite rappers from yesteryear and judging from the names revealed in the press release, it’s going to be quite the lyricist lounge when G.O.D.’s Network hits the streets since said list includes Nipsey Hussle, DMX, B.G., Method Man, Prodigy, Skyzoo, Kool G Rap, and more.

We. Can’t. Wait.

Check out the first single “BE ILL” below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Rakim’s G.O.D.’s Network when it drops on July 26.

Rakim Announces 1st Album In 15 Years, ‘G.O.D.’S Network (Reb7rth)’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Black Music Month 2024 Feature Image
Music

Black Music Month: Influential Icons

In this photo illustration, National Public Radio (NPR) logo... 10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

Build in Tulsa Honors the History of Black Wall Street 28 items
News

Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

Close