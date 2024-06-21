Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The OG God of the Hip-Hop game is returning as Rakim has announced he will be releasing his first album in more than a decade and it will feature quite a number of OG MC’s both alive and back in the essence.

On Thursday, June 20, it was announced that the microphone fiend known as Rakim Allah was going to be releasing his eighth studio album in G.O.D.’S Network (Reb7rth), via Holy Toledo Productions/Compound Interest Entertainment/RRC Music and 1332 Records. this coming July 26. And to show what you can expect from the project, a video for the first single, “BE ILL” was released. Featuring Da Dogg Pound’s Kurupt and Wu-Tang Clan’s Masta Killa, the song is a throwback to how rappers used to spit bars with the intentions of making faces scrunch while provoking thoughts during Hip-Hop’s golden era.

The album will feature many of your favorite rappers from yesteryear and judging from the names revealed in the press release, it’s going to be quite the lyricist lounge when G.O.D.’s Network hits the streets since said list includes Nipsey Hussle, DMX, B.G., Method Man, Prodigy, Skyzoo, Kool G Rap, and more.

We. Can’t. Wait.

Check out the first single “BE ILL” below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Rakim’s G.O.D.’s Network when it drops on July 26.

Rakim Announces 1st Album In 15 Years, ‘G.O.D.’S Network (Reb7rth)’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com