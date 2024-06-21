Kendrick Lamar Video Set Beefs Up Security For Weekend Shoot

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar, currently Hip-Hop’s king of the cultural mountain, is having one incredible week after his widely celebrated Juneteenth concert in Inglewood which capped the official crowning of him being the people’s champ. This weekend, Kendrick Lamar is reportedly filming a video and it appears that while the beef with Drake is supposedly finished, security measures have been improved just in case.

TMZ got the inside scoop that Kendrick Lamar’s team is beefing up security for a weekend video shoot for what many online presume to be for K-Dot’s blistering “Not Like Us” track. The outlet learned via inside sources that the video is being filmed in Kendrick Lamar’s hometown of Compton and that all proper permits and the like were filed.

For security reasons, our sources won’t say how many deputies have been tapped for the gig — which is set to take place all over Compton. However, we have been told that Kendrick’s production company is paying around $120 an hour to have them on hand.

While law enforcement sources tell us the police are aware of Kendrick’s recent beef with nemesis Drake, we’re told no known threats have surfaced at this time.

As it stands, it just looks like a sensible choice considering Drake, who may have moved on, might have overzealous fans hoping to prove themselves.

Further, the beef between Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar took some dark turns so feelings might be sore on both sides in all fairness. That said, it looks like the West Coast is too deep to be concerned with such matters.

