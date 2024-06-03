Four workers at BWI Marshall Airport were suspended after a fight at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter last Tuesday.
The brawl was caught on camera. Check it out below:
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Spirit Airlines confirmed that the vendor suspended the four pending an investigation.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police officers responded around 4:15 on May 28 to the Spirit Airlines ticket counter for reports of a fight.
Five people were involved and one had minor injuries.
“We are aware of an altercation that occurred in Baltimore (BWI) on May 28,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement. “Our vendor has suspended four of their employees involved pending an investigation into the matter. We do not tolerate violence of any kind, and we will take appropriate action as necessary following the completion of the vendor’s investigation.”
At this time, officials have not said what led to the altercation.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post VIDEO: Four BWI Airport Workers Suspended After Brawl At Spirit Airlines Counter appeared first on 92 Q.
VIDEO: Four BWI Airport Workers Suspended After Brawl At Spirit Airlines Counter was originally published on 92q.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Wendy’s Offering 1-Cent Burgers For An Entire Week
-
5 Black-Owned Swimsuit Brands You Should Know
-
Atlanta Investor Claims GloRilla Stole Six Figures of His Money
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Beyoncé, Big Freedia Accused Of Stealing “Break My Soul” Lyric In New Lawsuit
-
Marjorie Taylor Greene All But Admits To ‘Butch Body’ In Weightlifting Video Response To Jasmine Crockett
-
7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology