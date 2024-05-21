Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lillian Orlich, a beloved high school history teacher in Virginia who taught for 67 years before retiring at 89, left a generous $1 million donation to the Prince William County Schools in her will. Known as “Ms. O” by generations of students, she lived a frugal lifestyle and never married or had children.

RELATED: 93.9 WKYS & NoPuffDaddy Are Shining A Light On Teachers In The DMV

RELATED: Virginia Music Teacher Wins The 2024 Grammy Music Educator Award

Her donation will benefit the education foundation SPARK, expanding scholarships and supporting various educational initiatives, including STEM education and educator preparedness. Described as a true legend, Lillian’s dedication to her students and colleagues left an indelible mark on the community. A memorial service was held in her honor at Osbourn Park High School shortly after her death at age 95.

source: The DMV Daily

Also See:

Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Ordered To Forfeit Florida Condo Ahead Of Sentencing

Memorial Day Travel: Whether You’re Flying Or Driving, What You Need To Know

Baltimore’s Former Top Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby Will Not Serve Time Behind Bars For Perjury & Mortgage Fraud Convictions

Pastor Mike Jr.’s Talks With Melissa About The “I Got Away Tour”

Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Indicted After Allegedly Threatening To Kill Driver

Houston Police Search For Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend, Exchanging Gunfire with Officer

President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill

Tyrese Maxey Wins 2024 NBA Most Improved Player Award

Quality Life Dedicates Building On Behalf Of Jerry Wade

‘For The Culture’ is More Than Just a Brand

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Retired Virginia Teacher Leaves $1 Million To Her School ‘Family’ was originally published on kysdc.com