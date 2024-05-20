podcast category header logo 2021
Richard Muhammad, Dr. Bernida Thompson & Angel Lewis l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on May 20, 2024

The Final Calls Executive Editor Richard Muhammad returns to our classroom to analyze Biden’s bid to stop the hemorrhaging of Black support from the Democratic Party. He will also discuss the changes in some of Africa‘s Francophone Nations. Before Richard Muhammad, Dr. Bernida Thompson from Roots Public Charter School in Washington, DC and Baltimore Educator Angel Lewis will also check-in.

 

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Richard Muhammad, Dr. Bernida Thompson & Angel Lewis l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

