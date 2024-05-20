Richard Muhammad, Dr. Bernida Thompson & Angel Lewis l The Carl Nelson Show

The Final Calls Executive Editor Richard Muhammad returns to our classroom to analyze Biden’s bid to stop the hemorrhaging of Black support from the Democratic Party. He will also discuss the changes in some of Africa‘s Francophone Nations. Before Richard Muhammad, Dr. Bernida Thompson from Roots Public Charter School in Washington, DC and Baltimore Educator Angel Lewis will also check-in.
