Mama Tina Lawson’s Latest Fashion Look Will Have You Gagging

Beyoncé definitely gets it from her mama!

Published on May 14, 2024

Step aside, Beyoncé, because Mama Tina Knowles is that girl! The former hairstylist hopped on her Instagram to show off her latest fashion look, and we are obsessed!

If we were ever skeptical about where Beyoncé gets her effortless swag from, Ms. Tina took a moment to remind us. The mother-of-two struck a vogue-like pose for the ‘Gram in a black, tailored Alexander McQueen suit that screamed stylish and sophisticated. The chic garb featured structured shoulders and wide-leg pants. Knowles wore the suit without a blouse underneath, creating the illusion of a plunging neckline.

The philanthropist accessorized the swanky pantsuit with an eye-catching gold belt, a four-finger ring, and an elaborate gold brooch. She topped her look off with what seemed to be a Chanel handbag and Elisa Johnson eyewear. Knowles wore her hair in loose curls and donned a popping red lip as the cherry on top of her striking ensemble. 

Tina Knowles Works An Alexander McQueen Pantsuit

She posted the picture and the caption, “My Grandson took this photo today ❤ He ( JulezSmith ) @iamjulezjsmith did a great job. On my way to the Getty museum to see my good friend. Mark Bradford receive an award ❤❤❤ congratulations Mark you’re a genius❤ glasses by @elisajohnson.” Her followers fawned over her picture and flooded her comments with praises. “YOU BETTA SERVE 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥,” typed one follower. And serving, she did. 

Miss Tina is no stranger to slaying looks. She is constantly out and about supporting different events and causes, and each time, she shows up in a look that gives us life. While we love seeing her clad in a beautiful gown, pantsuits are her staple. 

Keep schoolin’ us, Ms. Tina!

Mama Tina Lawson’s Latest Fashion Look Will Have You Gagging  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

