According to Billboard, Jonathan McReynolds collects his sixth total and consecutive No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart (dated April 6) with “Able,” featuring Marvin Winans who adds his third leader.

During the March 22-28 tracking week, the song drew airplay on 34 stations that report to Gospel Airplay, tying for the most among all titles on the tally, according to Luminate. The 34-year-old McReynolds, from Chicago, co-authored “Able” with Winans, Major Johnson Finley and Dee Wilson.

“At this point I’m surprised when God does not surprise me,” McReynolds tells Billboard. “This is another chapter of my own hard work and His favor giving me something else to thank Him for.”

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of April 6, 2024

1. Able Jonathan McReynolds

2. I See Good Maurette Brown Clark

3. You Jordan Armstrong

4. In Him There Is No Sorrow Donald Lawrence f/ Yolanda Adams

5. Do You Believe In Love Erica Campbell (Most increased spins)

6. See The Goodness Vashawn Mitchell

7. Blessed Be The Name Josh Bracy

8. Live Again Kelontae Gavin

9. I Will Wait Bri Babineaux

10. Windows Pastor Mike Jr.

11. Burdens Down Tasha Cobbs Leonard

12. God Be Praised Charles Jenkins

13. Nobody But God Tim Bowman Jr.

14. He Can Handle It Crystal Aiken

15. Home Keyla Richardson

16. In my Name Smokie Norful

17. Look At God Koryn Hawthorne

18. Mansion Dwan Hill

19. One True Gospel Bubby Fann

20. Transitions Todd Curry f/B. Slade

Jonathan McReynolds Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of April 6, 2024) was originally published on praisedc.com