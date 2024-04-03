Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Angel Reese is headed to the WNBA! Angel announced the news on Wednesday that she is headed to the WNBA in a huge way via VOGUE. Reese had until Wednesday night to announce her future plans, with the option to remain at LSU for one more season under the COVID-19 waiver, but instead she decided to slide over to the WNBA.

Angel said,

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese said. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

The 2024 WNBA Draft will be held on April 15. Check out Angel’s Vogue announcement HERE

The post Baltimore’s Own Angel Reese Is Headed To The WNBA appeared first on 92 Q.

