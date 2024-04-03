Sports

Baltimore’s Own Angel Reese Is Headed To The WNBA

Published on April 3, 2024

Reebok Signs Angel Reese

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Angel Reese is headed to the WNBA!  Angel announced the news on Wednesday that she is headed to the WNBA in a huge way via VOGUE. Reese had until Wednesday night to announce her future plans, with the option to remain at LSU for one more season under the COVID-19 waiver, but instead she decided to slide over to the WNBA.

Angel said,

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese said. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

The 2024 WNBA Draft will be held on April 15. Check out Angel’s Vogue announcement HERE

Close