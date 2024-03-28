‘Pedis & Mimosas’ Host Shannon Mack Talks YouTube Journey to Helping Black Women With Her Non-Profit

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

One look at the podcast and talk show space would make anyone think of oversaturation. From rappers-turned-podcasters to singers making waves with their talk shows, anyone can have reservations about entering the space. However, a wise person once said there’s room for everyone. So, radio and TV host Shannon Mack decided to put her hat into the ring. She launched the YouTube show Pedis & Mimosas, which has earned over 3 million views on the platform to date.

A chance discussion birthed the idea of ‘Pedis & Mimosas.’

Mack first entertained the idea of the YouTube talk show after a conversation with a fellow HipHopDx colleague. “He recognized my great personality and suggested I host my own show, featuring celebrity interviews paired with mimosas and pedicures,” Mack exclusively tells HelloBeautiful. “Over the next few months, I devoted myself to bringing the vision to life.”

Unfortunately, as Pedis & Mimosas was in development, Mack experienced a setback: homelessness. After failing to receive support from a longtime friend, Mack slept in her Uber rental for 43 days in LA. “The fear of rejection prevented me from reaching out to others for help. So, I kept it a secret, not sharing my struggles until I was out of the woods. And even then, it took almost a year for me to open up about it,” she said.

Despite navigating her struggles, Mack used the experience as a catalyst to bring her dreams to fruition. The pieces began to fall into place thanks to her Uber income and scouting skills. Pedis & Mimosas, the first talk show of its kind, officially launched in July 2018.

Since then, Mack has hit the ground running with her guest list. From Love & Hip Hop’s Amina Buddafly to fashion designer Angel Brinks, various famous names have taken a seat on the Pedis & Mimosas throne to dig deep via intriguing conversation.

“Hosting the show has allowed me to connect with incredible individuals, both celebrity guests and viewers, in a meaningful and authentic way,” Mack says. “The positive feedback and support from our audience has been incredibly uplifting. It has reminded me of the impact we can have when we share our stories and experiences openly.”

Aside from being a talk show host, Mack is giving back to the masses via her nonprofit, Pedicares, Inc.

As someone who was homeless, Mack decided to take action to help others. Pedicares, Inc., Mack’s nonprofit organization, offers homeless and disadvantaged Black women entrepreneurs. From financial literacy education programs to networking opportunities, these resources can help folks thrive in every aspect of their lives.

“In the future, I envision Pedicares expanding its reach and impact within the community,” Mack tells us. “I hope to grow the nonprofit by increasing the scope of our services and partnerships, allowing us to reach more individuals in need and provide even greater support.”

Pedicares has already planted some seeds in the community. As featured on Pedis & Mimosas, Pedicares, and Hopics L.A. gifted a Black homeless woman with a new apartment and rent paid for an entire year.

The best is yet to come for Shannon Mack.

With a growing platform and a thriving nonprofit under her belt, Shannon Mack’s future is bright. In addition, the entrepreneur is preparing to launch a new lip line for the brand Pretty Smack Cosmetics. Pedis & Mimosas Season 4 is on the horizon and is expected to up the ante with celebrity guests and intriguing conversations.

As more viewers tune into Pedis & Mimosas, Mack wants people to walk away from every episode feeling “to walk away feeling inspired, empowered, and uplifted.” The goal is to provide viewers with an outlet that goes beyond the everyday drama and gossip, highlighting conversations of substance that impact our everyday lives.

“I aim to create a space where viewers can escape the stresses of everyday life and find joy in the simple pleasures of relaxation and connection,” Mack shares.” I hope that viewers are inspired by the stories shared on the show and feel a renewed sense of belief in themselves and their potential.”

‘Pedis & Mimosas’ Host Shannon Mack Talks YouTube Journey to Helping Black Women With Her Non-Profit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com