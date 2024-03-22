When mentioning Atlanta and the 1990’s, you have got to make sure these two are in the conversation! Pioneering rappers and executive producers Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke spill all the details about one of Hulu’s most anticipated documentaries, Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This legendary interview includes talk about how Freaknik was not just a party, but a musical and cultural phenomenon with a rich legacy as well.

“It’s a southern hip-hop story that’s been ignored,” Dupri continues, “and people looked at it like it was a bad thing, opposed to all of the great things that happened from Freaknik.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As written by Hulu, a celebratory exploration of the boisterous times of Freaknik, the iconic Atlanta street party that drew hundreds of thousands of people in the 80s and 90s, helping put Atlanta on the map culturally.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

FULL JERMAINE DUPRI & UNCLE LUKE X THE MORNING HUSTLE INTERVIEW BELOW

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

Related: Music That Your Parents Were DEFINITELY Dancing To At Freaknik

Related: This You?: First Images Of ‘Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told’ #FreaknikDoc

Related: Freaknik Is Coming To Hulu & The Aunties Are Shooketh!

Related: The Audacity: Jermaine Dupri Admitted To Cheating On Janet Jackson, Black Twitter Is Disgusted

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Freaknik Facts: Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke on The Wildest Party Never Told was originally published on themorninghustle.com