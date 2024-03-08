Entertainment

Rodeo News: Bun B Teases Drake Performance at Houston Rodeo

Published on March 8, 2024

Welp. The 2024 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo’s concert series just got bigger. Friday morning (March 8) Bun B dropped a major tease via social media. The Texas rap legend posted a photo of Drake’s iconic OVO owl wearing a UGK branded cowboy hat – just days before his highly anticipated All-Star Takeover, set to take place March 12.

On Thursday (March 7), Bun revealed that Eve, the Philadelphia rapper best known for the song “Who’s That Girl,” with Gwen Stefani and her time as part of the Ruff Ryders crew, would be joining in on the highly-anticipated rodeo show. Eve’s been quiet on the music front over the past several years, but she has made the occasional television appearance in between serving parent duties alongside her husband, Maximillion Cooper.

Don’t miss Bun B’s All-American Takeover next week at the Houston Rodeo. Other artists set to perform include NellyThat Mexican OTThe Ying-Yang TwinsRick RossToo ShortE-40 and EVE.

Check out the video below with Bun explaining how he got started with the rodeo takeovers.

 

