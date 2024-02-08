The Italian-Made Air Jordan 1 “Wings” Will Reportedly Cost Nearly $1,000

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jordans have never been cheap.

Sure, in the early aughts, you could purchase some retros for just over $100, and now you’re likely looking at $220 for your favorite OGs. But now, with the introduction of the Air Jordan 1 “Wings” collection, Jordan Brand is ready to give you some luxe new sneakers with a price tag that mirrors designer brand prices.

Though they were first rumored to have a retail price of $1,300 for the lows and a staggering $1,500 for the hi-tops, the prices have come down to sub $1,000, but barely. They’ll now reportedly have price tags of $975 and $875, as the Jordan 1 has become the brand’s latest shoe churned out in dozens of colors.

Thanks to Matt “Corporate Got Em” Tomamichel and MrUnloved1s sharing some photos, social media got a sneak peek at what that hefty price gets you.

There’s the entire Italian-made all-leather upper (even the insole) and raw leather edges showing just how substantially thick the materials are. The Air Jordan Wings logo is sewn onto the tongue instead of the usual Nike Swoosh logo, with text under that reads “Made In Italy.” Ultra-premium materials aside, the packaging is supposed to be top-notch, too.

There’s still no exact release date for the six-pair collection, but they’re expected to drop in 2024, with rumors suggesting Spring.

The clean white colorways won’t be the only styles available, with others including Summit White/Black-Football Grey-Phantom, Summit White/Wolf Grey-Sanddrift, Summit White/French Blue-Neutral Grey-Sail, Phantom/Wolf Grey-Sanddrift-Metallic Gold, and a Black/Wolf Grey-Black-Metallic Gold that look similar to the traditional “Shadow” colorway.

According to Sole Retriever, the collection doesn’t stop at sneakers and will include apparel and accessories like a $2,500 Varsity Jacket, a $1,290 poncho, a $1,400 duffle bag and a $220 card holder.

Jordan Brand has flirted with luxury footwear in the past, like the Air Jordan 1 X Dior, but now they’re charting the path alone.

If the prices are too high for you, check out the rest of Jordan Brand’s best 2024 releases below.

The Italian-Made Air Jordan 1 “Wings” Will Reportedly Cost Nearly $1,000 was originally published on cassiuslife.com